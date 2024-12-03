A foggy Tuesday morning, warming & clearing evening

Areas of fog and low clouds have developed early Tuesday morning. Fog prone areas such as Lompoc and areas of the 101 will see impacts through the first part of the morning. Middle to high level clouds continue to stream through the area leaving partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures warm a few degrees due to inland offshore push, while the coasts will see an onshore flow. Highs range in the 60s and 70s for the day and no watches, warnings or advisories. Its the perfect afternoon for a run or walk by the beach, enjoy the sunset too as it should be vibrant and extra pretty with the clouds.

More fog and the marine layer make an appearance Wednesday morning. Impacts will be short lived as clouds move out rather quickly. Middle to high level clouds begin to diminish as the disturbance out the west moves further away from the coast. Expect mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures. Only a few degrees of a difference from the start of the week, but onshore flow strengthens so a slight cooling trend is expected. Winds stay light and it will be a delightful evening.

High pressure moves closer to the Central Coast Thursday. This will bring a more noticeable warming trend with temperatures breaking into the upper 60s and 70s for most of the area. It will be a fantastic beach day and we only get warmer into Friday and Saturday! Start planning those beach trips now and take advantage of the perfect first week of December. We cool slightly Sunday before warming more Monday. We are tracking a weak Santa Ana wind event to start next week. Impacts appear to be minimal, other than warmer and dry conditions.