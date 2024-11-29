High pressure keeps the region above average on Saturday

Hope everyone had a great Thanksgiving! As we head into the weekend, minimal changes are expected for the Central Coast through the end of next week. Winds have been gusty for areas South of Point Conception for the day and will be periodic through the weekend.

A ridge of high pressure is headed for the region and will park itself for the extended forecast. Mid to upper level clouds will continue and will dwindle down through the weekend. Offshore flow is also keeping temperatures above average for this time of year and aiding in dry conditions and a slight Santa Ana wind. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the high 60s to low 70s for the beaches and 70s for the valleys. The interior areas will be slightly cooler with temperatures in the 60s. Headed into Sunday and Monday, minor changes will continue.

Depending on your micro climate temperatures will increase a couple of degrees or drop a degree or two. Sunny, dry and warm conditions to start off December will be the forecast, with mid to upper level clouds from time to time.