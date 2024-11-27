Drying out Wednesday, a picture perfect Thanksgiving ahead

A slight chance for rain lingers Wednesday morning. It will be a cool and damp start for most of the Central Coast. A few areas of fog form due to the recent rain and cool temperatures, so make sure to travel safely. Skies begin to give way to sunshine by the evening and temperatures warm a few degrees. Winds stay light and it will be a great afternoon to head out for a nice run! Highs warm into the 60s for most of the area with overnight lows cooling into the 40s.

The dry and warming trend really kick off on Thanksgiving! Enjoy outdoors plans with family as skies stay mostly clear and winds remain light. No watches, warnings or advisories are expected and we really couldn't ask for a better holiday forecast. Highs warm into the 60s with lows cooling down into the mid to low 40s. There may be a few areas of patchy fog early in the morning but all low level clouds clear out rapidly.

A few clouds push in on Black Friday but skies stay mostly clear. Head out and enjoy some shopping, if you're planning on leaving early in the morning grab a light jacket and shed those layers by midday. Temperatures rise into the mid to upper 60s. We break above average and a few areas return to the 70s by Monday and Tuesday. The extended forecast will be warmer and all signs point to dry conditions through the following weekend!