Rain continues Tuesday

Rain showers are in the forecast for the region through Tuesday night.

Most of the rainfall will be contained to north Santa Barbara County & San Luis Obispo County.

Only light rainfall amounts are expected for south Santa Barbara County and Ventura County with this weather system.

Rainfall intensity will decrease overall after Monday night, scattered showers through most of Tuesday, looking mostly dry on Wednesday.

1-2 inches of rain is expected in portions of San Luis Obispo County, about 1/2 inch in Santa Maria, and about .3 inches for Santa Barbara and Ventura.

We will be drying out just in time for Thanksgiving with temperatures in the 60s and low 70s.

Temperatures are below normal this work week but will warm up this weekend.