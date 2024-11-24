Eye on our next storm for Monday, Nov 25th

Despite a still very active Pacific storm track, some sunshine and mild temperatures graced our region despite the next storm sitting just offshore. Look for increasing clouds overnight with light showers possible in our northern areas just before midnight. Overnight lows will dip in to the 50's and 40's with patchy low lying fog possible.

Looking ahead, widespread showers with even heavy periods of rain is expected as we head in to Monday. Forecast models are still struggling with exact totals and trajectory. This is because the system is a small version of what we often refer to as an atmospheric river. There is a decent amount of moisture and the area of low pressure will get fairly close to trigger decent precipitation. For now, we will call for about 1 to 2 inches north of Point Conception and about one quarter to a half of an inch Santa Barbara South Coast. However, there is a possibility for higher totals depending on the exact position of the deepest pockets of moisture and where they come ashore. Showers are expected to linger in to Wednesday before we see some drying by Thursday. Temperatures will stay cool for much of the week with just some warming as we see a slight offshore flow develop by Thanksgiving. Another chance for rain comes in to play by late in the work week with the next storm system approaching our region . It's still a bit early to get an exact forecast for this next system, but more showers are possible by Friday.