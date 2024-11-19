Dry weather Wednesday, weekend storm

Temperatures will be near normal, or slightly above, on Wednesday with dry weather through Thursday.

Temperatures cool overall on Friday.

Rain chances begin for SLO County and North Santa Barbra County begin Friday evening. Ventura County will not likely see rain until Saturday.

About one inch of rain is expected to collect by the end of this next wet weather system in many local cities within our region, including Santa Barbara, Ventura, and San Luis Obispo.

Most of the rainfall will collect on Saturday and Sunday.

Rain chances continue for us through the first half of next week.

A high surf advisory goes in effect 3pm Wednesday - 10am Thursday for North Santa Barbara County and SLO County Beaches with waves up to 13 feet expected.

The rain storm's timing and amounts will be refined as we get closer to the weekend, so check back to your First Alert Forecast this week.