A chilly night ahead, Sunday Nov 17th forecast

Brisk, beautiful weather today as a very active storm track pushes in Winter like systems across the West Coast. As we have seen already this Fall, most of the wet stuff stays well to our north or is very light and brief as moves quickly east. We then get the chilly air and gusty northerly winds behind the systems. We do have a few advisories and even warnings in place for frost and freeze conditions as we look toward Sunday. If you live inland and or in a coastal valley, expect temperatures to dip in to the 30's and even upper 20's for early Sunday. Breezy northerly winds will hopefully keep some areas, like the South Coast, a bit warmer as the winds will bring some compressional heating. Sunday looks mostly quiet, aside from the very chilly start. Temperatures will likely stay in the 50's and 60's with light to moderate northerly winds. Look for clouds to increase in our northern areas as another cold front pushes south. Rain chances are very slight and if any precipitation does occur, it would be likely just trace amounts.

Looking ahead, high pressure will build by late Monday as the latest storm system pushes farther east. This will likely bring some warming as light offshore winds moderate the air mass. We don't see a big warm up, but very dry and breezy conditions will make it feel very Fall like. As we head toward and in to the following weekend, yet another early season storm comes in to play. This one is once again playing the tricky to forecast card with our computers. We will for now keep a close eye on how the forecast develops this week. We could see some rain chances by Saturday or Sunday, or the system will ride up and over us once again. We will have a pretty good idea of what to expect by mid week and we will update you accordingly.