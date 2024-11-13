Temperatures begin to cool on Thursday as a cold front arrives

A high surf advisory continues to be in place for the San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara central coast beaches and will expire by 9 p.m. Wednesday night.

Temperatures will drop Thursday as a system of low pressure begins to move in by the afternoon and evening for the Central Coast. It will be mostly clear and pleasant for the day with light breezes through out the region for the day.

By Thursday evening, clouds will begin to increase as the next system arrives. It will be another round of minimal rain showers with rain totals less than a 0.25 of an inch. Areas north of Point Conception will see the most rain activity. Temperatures will be in the 60s for the coasts and the 70s for the valleys and inland areas. By Friday, temperatures drop even further as the system fully moves in bringing a cold front. Temperatures will be at least 10 degrees below normal, so while making Friday plans, be sure to have that extra coat with you. Winds will pick up by Friday as well and will be one of the main concerns, with gusts up to 40 mph, resulting in the possibility of a wind advisory. By the weekend, as the low pressure system moves out of the region, dry and warm air returns and warming begins into next week.