Scattered showers North of Point Conception, windy to the South

Calm weather was the name of the game over the weekend, but conditions are set to change this week. A weak low pressure system is moving down the coast of California, bringing rain chances to the Northern half of the region and wind to the Southern half. There is a chance of light, scattered showers for communities North of Point Conception Monday. It begins later Monday morning, with an on-and-off chance throughout the day, but clearing out by the evening.

Blustery winds will pick up for the Southern half of the region and are expected to be at advisory levels. A Wind Advisory will be in effect from 3pm Monday until 6am Tuesday for Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and the Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range.

It will be in effect for Ventura County Beaches from 3pm-9pm Monday evening. For the Mountains of Ventura, Santa Ynez, and Santa Barbara from 9pm Monday evening until 12pm Tuesday. Wind speeds will be between 20-30 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph expected. For some isolated, wind-prone areas like the Montecito Hills, gusts could get up to 60 mph.

A High Surf Advisory will be in effect for the beaches of San Luis Obispo County and Northern Santa Barbara County from 12pm Tuesday until 10am Wednesday. Waves will be between 10-13 feet, with dangerous rip currents. It is best to avoid the water to ensure your safety.

Some weak ridging will slightly warm temperatures up mid-week, before another storm system arrives on Friday. Temperatures will cool down and a chance of rain returns. We'll have a better idea of timing and intensity as the week progresses.