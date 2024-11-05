Dangerous winds Wednesday, fire weather

Cold air at higher elevation levels across the region is bringing gusty winds to our region through Thursday.

The strongest Santa Ana winds are expected in Ventura County on Wednesday.

There is a wind advisory for Ventura County with gusts up to 45 mph until midnight Tuesday. There is a high wind warning for Ventura County with 35-50mph winds and gusts up to 80 mph expected, and 100mph mountain gusts from 2am Wednesday through 4pm Thursday. There is a wind advisory for portions of San Luis Obispo & Santa Barbara Counties with gusts up to 60 mph expected from 4pm Tuesday to 4am Wednesday.

There is a marine storm warning for Santa Barbara County beaches from 2am Wednesday to 4pm Thursday with hazardous sea conditions due to very strong winds. There is a high surf advisory in effect until 9am Wednesday for San Luis Obispo County & Santa Barbara County beaches with waves up to 13 feet expected.

There is a red flag warning in effect for portions of SLO & SB Counties and southern VTA county mountains from 4pm Tuesday until 4am Wednesday. There is a red flag warning for northern Ventura County mountains from 2am Wednesday until 11am Friday.

Winds are expected to calm Friday as temperatures slowly cool into our weekend.

Early models show a chance of rain for our region next week. Winds could also pick up again next week but not likely to be as extreme as the Santa Ana wind event.