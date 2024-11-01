Starting out the new month with dry and cool conditions, tracking rain into the weekend

Happy Friday! We will start out the new month and our Friday with a cool and clear morning. A few of our fog prone areas will wake up to fog and visibility concerns. Clear skies prevail by the evening and another autumn like day is on tap. A Freeze Warnings and Frost Advisory are in effect until 9am for inland San Luis Obispo County, so protect those pets, plants and pipes! A High Surf Advisory for west facing beaches is in effect until 3am Saturday, wave heights near 8-12FT. Highs warm into the 60s and 70s for the day and winds stay light. Overnight temperatures fall back into the 30s and 40s.

Our next system arrives this weekend, brining moderate impacts. High winds and periods of light rain are expected. Rainfall amounts will be close to a quarter of an inch for the coastline and close to a half inch in higher elevation areas. Winds could gust close to advisory levels and near 40mph at times. The front will bring in cloud cover and cooler temperatures as well. Highs cool off 3-5 degrees from Friday and it will be the coolest day of the extended forecast.

Light rain continues Sunday morning before drying out by lunch. Clouds begin to give way to sunshine and the evening will be slightly warmer and clear. Winds die down and marine conditions improve. High pressure builds in Monday and will be the dominating weather factor for the extended period. This means more sunshine and dry conditions heading into election week.