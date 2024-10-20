A nice start to the new work week, Oct 21st forecast

A classic Fall pattern has graced our region for the past couple of days bringing the bright sunshine, warm northerly winds and very mild to warm temperatures right out to our coastline. The northerly winds are weakening and beginning to shift more westerly. This will create stronger onshore flow as we head in to the new work week. Look for mostly clear skies overnight with some patchy fog possible right along the coast. Overnight lows will be mostly in the 50's with a few areas dipping in to the upper 40's in the coolest locations. Highs on Monday will once again be on the mild to warm side with widespread 70's and even low 80's.

Looking ahead, a gradual return of the onshore flow as this first of the season Santa Ana further weakens. This should open the door for the marine layer to slowly fill back in along the coast. We could see a little light fog by early Monday, but decent clearing is expected by the afternoon. An area of low pressure will approach the region early next week followed by at least one more system later in the work week. At this time. we don't see any significant threats for showers south of about Northern California, but we'll monitor closely just in case. Temperatures will cool and more clouds will likely grace the region as the systems roll in off the ocean. Highs will be mostly in the 60's and 70's with 80's in the warmest areas. Overnight lows will warm for all areas as the onshore flow puts more moisture back in to the atmosphere which in turn acts like a blanket at night.