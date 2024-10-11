Mild and breezy coast, above average temperatures inland

The Central Coast is waking up to another foggy morning, with dense, low lying fog causing visibility issues for drivers Friday morning. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9am Friday morning for coastal areas of San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Ventura Counties, including the Santa Ynez Valley. The fog will clear up by the early afternoon, with a beautiful Friday on tap for everyone.

By Friday afternoon and into Saturday, winds will pick up in the area. Wind speeds will remain below advisory levels, but will be felt in the Santa Barbara South Coast and Ventura County the most. The breezy conditions will taper by Sunday and the beginning of next week.

Coastal communities will enjoy temperatures that are at or below average, with highs primarily in the 60s and 70s. Temperatures inland remain above seasonal average Friday, with highs in the mid to upper 80s expected. An upper low will drop down Saturday night and into early next week, cooling temperatures off nicely and increasing cloud cover. High temperatures for coastal areas will be in the 60s as early as Monday, with relief for inland areas as well.