A tranquil Thursday afternoon, tracking a fall-like pattern this weekend

It will be another gloomy and foggy morning Thursday. Visibility problems appear on the US 101, so make sure to plan accordingly when heading to work or school. Clouds will hold on for a few extra hours at the beaches as a small ridge of high pressure moves through. Impacts and changes will be minimal as this system is weak. Expect to see a few extra middle and higher level clouds this evening and temperatures into the 60s and 7os for the beaches. Above average temperatures persist inland, as we warm into the upper 80s and low 90s.

Friday will be rinse and repeat. The marine layer will likely clear a little faster and decreasing middle to high level cloud cover in the evening. It will be bright, breezy and highs climb into the 60s and 70s by the coast, 80s for inland valleys and low 90s for the interior. Winds pick up into Friday evening and may be close to advisory levels by the Gaviota Coast. Make sure to bring patio furniture inside and travel safely!

Stagnant and fall-like weather continues through the weekend. Temperatures only fall by a degree or so each day and cloud cover will look similar. Fog and cloud cover the beaches each morning and give way to clear skies by lunch.