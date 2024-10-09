Temperatures nearing normal, more clouds for the coasts on Thursday

Thursday continues the gradual cooldown for the excessive heat. The coasts to the valleys will wake up to more clouds once again. While the valleys clear by midday, the beaches may be a bit more stubborn.

The state of Florida is bracing for yet another hurricane as hurricane Milton makes land fall Wednesday night. The entire state will experience some kind of impact, but Tampa, Sarasota and Fort Myers can expect heavy rain up to 10-18 inches. According to the National Weather Service, if Hurricane Milton stays on path, it will be the "most powerful hurricane to hit Tampa Bay in over 100 years." Very dangerous conditions First Alert Weather will be continuing to track.

Here at home, high pressure has moved out of the region and is sitting over Arizona, comfortably, which allows a trough of low pressure to swoop down. The low pressure is on the weaker side, but it still allowing temperatures to cool.

Temperatures on Thursday will be in the 70s for the beaches, 80s for the valleys and 90s for the interior.

Winds will pick up by Thursday afternoon for the region, but will be below advisory levels. By Friday, many temperatures will move a couple of degrees warmer or cooler, depending on your micro climate. The weekend is going to be a real pleasant one and will feel a lot like Fall.