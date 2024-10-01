Heat peaks Wednesday, hot week ahead

Dangerously hot weather affects our region through Thursday, temperatures peaking in many areas on Wednesday.

Record to near record-breaking temperatures are in the forecast for inland California, including our area, with high pressure moving eastward from the Pacific Ocean.

An excessive heat warning is in effect until 8pm Thursday for the interior portion of our region. A heat advisory is in effect for most of the entire region with triple digit temperatures in the forecast for local communities until 8pm Thursday.

A red flag warning goes in effect from 3am Wednesday through 8pm Thursday for SLO and Santa Barbara County mountains.

Clear skies are expected for most of the region Wednesday with some light cloud and fog activity near the coast.

Slight cooling arrives later this week around Thursday and Friday before temperatures rise again for the weekend. Cooler temperatures are expected next week.