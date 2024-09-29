Heat wave for the beginning of October, Monday Sept 30th forecast

A beautiful day with mostly mild to warm temperatures and our ever present coastal marine layer lingering for our beaches. Look for the fog and low clouds to remain near the coast with decent clearing through the early evening and then becoming patchy for the overnight. Highs on Monday will be mostly in the 70's along the coast with 80's to upper 90's expected inland. Winds will be onshore and breezy, but nothing too strong is expected. Heat advisories and warnings are in effect for much our region as temperatures rise to near 100 degrees in the hottest locations.

Looking ahead, a large area of high pressure is building across much of the Western United States and this means a heat wave is developing. However, the onshore flow is still holding firm along the coast making this more of a Summer like heat wave and not what we sometimes see during the Fall with offshore winds. A shallow marine layer will likely keep much of our coastline very cool while inland areas see temperatures warming well above normal. There is a slight chance that a light offshore flow could develop on Monday or Tuesday which could make for an interesting twist to the forecast. If the winds develop and can reach all the way to the coast, we could then see very warm temps right to the sand. If the winds are not strong enough, then as mentioned above, the beaches stay very cool while inland areas see the heat. By the second half of the work week, our forecast models are not in solid agreement quite yet. We may see the very warm conditions persist or see a nice cooling trend develop by next weekend. For now we will call for a slow cool down, but things will likely stay warmer than normal.