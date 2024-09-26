Skip to Content
Mild conditions for Friday, tracking a warming trend next week

Weather conditions will be rather mild for the next couple of days. Friday the marine layer will return, but through the weekend, it will weaken. By midday Friday, clear skies and warm temperatures are expected. Temperatures will begin to rise a couple degrees depending on your microclimate. Winds will be relatively mild as well, breezy conditions are expected during the afternoon, but will calm into Friday evening.

Temperatures on Friday will be in the 70s for the beaches, 80s for the valleys and 90s for the interior areas. Inland areas will remain clear overnight and into Friday.

By Saturday, onshore flow continues to weaken, which means less cloud cover. Temperatures warm a couple degrees Saturday, while others hold. High pressure prevails and will build in from the East, which means a mini heat wave is expected beginning Monday. Overall great mild conditions for the weekend, so start making those plans!

Author Profile Photo

Andie Lopez Bornet

