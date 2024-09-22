Forecast for first week of Fall, Sept 23rd

A very mild day for the start of Fall as the marine layer continues to hug the coast. Look for the onshore flow to push more clouds inland through the overnight and in to early Monday. We expect mostly clear skies for all ares by mid day, but a few clouds could linger along some beaches and keep things a bit cooler than expected. Highs will be mostly in the 60's and 70's near the coast with 80's and 90's farther inland.

Looking ahead, high pressure is starting to rebuild across a good portion of the west and this will lead to less ocean influence and warming as we head through early next week. Fall can bring us some of most beautiful and warm weather and that's what we see shaping up for much of the work week. Coastal fog will remain in play with day to day varying amounts and good clearing for afternoons. Temperatures will stay near normal for the coast with above normal highs expected inland. This means solid 90's and maybe a few low 100's. Our long range computers are in disagreement for the following weekend and that might be a bit of an understatement. One of our more consistent and reliable models is saying high pressure will hold firm and keep us on the warm side with ample sunshine. However, other forecast models are seeing a strong area of low pressure settling over the region and cooling things off with more clouds. We will take a middle approach and keep things in the mild to warm range. Of course, forecast models never stop doing their job and better consensus is ;likely as we head in to early next week. We will update accordingly and pass that on to you.