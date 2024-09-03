Perfect day for the pool Tuesday, sweltering hot to end the week!

One more day of pleasant temperatures before the heatwave arrives! Marine clouds formed Tuesday morning and will only stick around for the first half of the day. By lunchtime more sunshine breaks through and temperatures begin to warm. We will get into he low 80s in Santa Barbara while other coastal areas warm into the mid to upper 70s. Interior areas soar into the 90s and triple digits. Heat safety is vital, even though these numbers are considered cool for this year!

The heat is on Wednesday. An Excessive Heat Warning has been upgraded from the watch and starts Wednesday at 9am for inland areas. This will be a dangerous and impactful heatwave compared to the recent events we've seen. Heat related illness is possible, make sure to check up on those at risk. Beaches will warm up above average and South facing beaches will warm into the upper 80s. Its a toasty day for the entire Central Coast, make sure to hydrate. There may be a few clouds in the morning but clearing and warming occurs quickly. Peak heating is around 2-3pm so avoid strenuous activity outside and save those beach walks for 6 or 7pm!

The heat peaks on Thursday. We have the chance for daily record to be broken! Continue to hydrate and stay out of the heat is possible. The heatwave ends Friday and we slowly cool into the weekend. The entire area will still be a few degrees above average by Sunday. The extended forecast looks slightly cooler but minimal day to day difference.