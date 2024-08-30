Warming up on Friday, sunny Labor Day weekend

Slight warming begins Friday and is expected through Sunday as onshore flow weakens and high pressure affects our region.

Temperatures will be trending 1-2 degrees warmer at the coast and 3-6 degrees warmer across inland areas over the next few days in to the holiday weekend.

By Sunday temperatures in most areas will be near or even above normal for this time of year.

Highs in the warmer valleys will get close to 100 by Sunday while temperatures near the coast stay in the 70s to lower 80s.

Winds are expected to remain under 20 mph in most areas

Night and morning low clouds will continue across the coastal areas and some valleys into the weekend.

A warming trend next week will bring temperatures to 8 to 15 degrees above normal by the middle of next week.