Warmer temperatures and breezy winds to start the week

Following a couple days of fall-like, cooler days, temperatures rebound early this week. The low pressure system that brought Central Coast temperatures down, significantly cooler conditions to Northern California and the Pacific Northwest, along with a light dusting of snow in the Sierras, has made its way East. This now allows high pressure to move in and build over the region, prompting a warming trend to take place.

Temperatures began to warm up Sunday, with mild to warm conditions expected to persist Monday. Inland temperatures will soar into the upper 80s and low 90s inland, with coastal temperatures ranging from upper 60s to the low 80s. There will be some areas of low clouds and fog on the Central Coast, but it will clear out nicely and make for a beautiful start to the work week.

The warmer temperatures persist into Tuesday, but a cooling trend will take over Wednesday and temperatures will hold steady throughout the rest of the work week.