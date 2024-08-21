Warm Wednesday, tracking a cooling trend this weekend

We begin to cool off today as high pressure breaks down and moves to the east. Onshore flow strengthens and temperatures drop 3-5 degrees. More fog and cloud cover is expected in the early morning but will clear out quickly. Sundowner winds are not expected although it may be blustery this evening.

The cooling trend continues Thursday and temperatures fall back to average, if not a few degrees below. Onshore flow strengthens and the marine layer will hug the beaches. It will be a great day to head outdoors as skies clear to mostly sunny.

Friday will be the coolest day of the week. Highs fall below average and it may be sweater weather for some northern beach communities! We will get a short taste of fall as the marine layer and dense fog cool the beaches even further. Saturday remains cool with cloudier skies and another warming trend begins Sunday. The Central Coast will heat up fast Monday and Tuesday and some interior areas will break into the triple digits.