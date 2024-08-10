Perfect Summer day, forecast for August 11th

A perfect Summer day with patchy fog near the coast and toasty temperatures inland. Heat Advisories for all inland areas should drop off through Saturday evening. Coastal fog will likely redevelop for the immediate beach areas and push a few miles inland overnight. For Sunday, we expect another stellar day with patchy coastal fog hopefully burning off by mid day. Temperatures will range from the 60's and 70's near the ocean with 80's and 90's farther inland.

Looking ahead, high pressure will gradually weaken as we head in to the new work week. This will allow for widespread cooling inland with the beaches seeing perhaps a bit more fog and slower clearing through the day. Monsoon flow is always worthy of keeping an eye on and for now, we should be free of any significant threats. But, Monsoon tends to be very tricky with regard to day to day variables which means we always keep a very close eye on our radars. High pressure may build just enough late next week and kick off a mild warming trend as we roll through the middle of August.