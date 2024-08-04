Hot start to the new work week, Monday August 5th forecast

Another beautiful day with very hot conditions inland and very mild temperatures along the coast. This early August heat wave is expected to run well in to next week before some relief returns to the region. For the overnight and in to Monday expect the usual routine of patchy fog near the coast and mostly clear skies inland. Temperatures will be mostly in the 50's and 60's with a few areas struggling to dip below the 70's. Highs on Monday will once gin stay mild to warm near the coast once the fog burns off and retreats back in to the Pacific. Inland areas will be under Heat Advisory or Warning level conditions which means afternoon highs reaching in to the 100's and above.

Looking ahead, high pressure will continue to bake the region with very hot temperatures expected in to next week. Monsoon moisture looks to stay out of the region through early next week, but we always need to keep a close eye on the ever changing tropical flow to our south. Beaches will likely see the marine layer remain in play with late night and early morning fog and much more mild temperatures. A break in the heat is seen by the second half of the work but could come back as we head through the following weekend. It is Summer and with our chilly ocean nearby, beach days are the best way to escape the hot 90's and 100's inland. Long range forecast models see a large areas of low pressure pushing toward the West Coast which should mean a bigger and more broad cooling trend for the following week.