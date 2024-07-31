Warming Wednesday, triple digits inland Thursday

Happy Fiesta! A few areas of clouds and fog will form Wednesday morning. Fog-prone areas will likely have troubles with the morning commute and visibility. Clouds clear out seamlessly into the afternoon and clear skies prevail. Temperatures warm another 3-5 degrees and yet another wave of heat is around the corner.

The start of the new heatwave begins Thursday. Low clouds and marine influence keeps the beaches into the 60s and 70s. The potential for monsoonal moisture rises today as high pressure arrives to the east. This could draw up moisture from the Baja and produce short periods of rainfall in higher elevation areas. The threat for showers looks to be rather minimal but will increase into the weekend. Inland areas will warm into the 90s and triple digits.

Its another toasty day for the interior portions of the Central Coast Friday. Temperatures reach back up into the triple digits and warm a few more degrees from the previous day. The heat continues throughout the weekend and most of the area remains a few degrees above average. Avoiding direct sunlight and strenuous activities inland will be imperative as the heat will be dangerous. More marine clouds are expected each morning by the coasts and it will be a rinse and repeat week.