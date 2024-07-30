Benign temperatures Tuesday

Visibility problems occur Tuesday morning as dense fog engulfs most of the beaches. Dense fog can be hazardous and may even produce a little misting and drizzle. Clouds clear out closer to lunch time and temperatures warm up. Most of the area will warm 3-5 degrees but highs stay below average. Expect 60s and 70s near the coast, 80s and a smattering of 90s inland.

Dense fog and marine layer influence will keep the beaches mild on Wednesday. After clouds scatter, temperatures warm into the 60s and 70s. Valleys will warm into the 80s and a handful of 90s are expected far inland.

The real weather pattern shift occurs Thursday as temperatures warm above average. High pressure keeps the warming trend alive and running well into the weekend. Expect minimal day to day change, other than marine layer clouds and slightly warmer temperatures each day.