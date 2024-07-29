Mild temperatures Tuesday before warming

Temperatures are expected to remain near normal through Tuesday.

A warming trend will begin in the middle of the week with 1-3 degrees of warming each day through the weekend.

We are expecting low humidities and gusty winds across the interior this week, creating elevated fire conditions.

Temperatures in Santa Barbara will rise slightly each day through the weekend and even into the beginning of next week.

On Wednesday, to kick off Fiesta, temperatures will warm up to about 74 degrees with partly cloudy skies.

Temperatures in Santa Barbara will rise to 79 by Sunday.

Some monsoonal moisture may bring a few showers and thunderstorms to the mountains later this week.

High pressure is expected to bring heat concerns by this weekend, with some valleys seeing triple digits in the forecast for the weekend.

This weekend's heat is looking like it will likely last into Tuesday or Wednesday or next week.