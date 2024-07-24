Heat peaks, cooler temperatures by the weekend

Tuesday was a warm day with above average temperatures, but the inland heat is expected to peak on Wednesday and Thursday. High pressure dominates the region with 90s and triple digits expected yet again inland, but coastal temperatures will be milder. Highs along the coast will be in the upper 60s to upper 70s, due in part to weakening onshore flow.

The National Weather Service has issued Heat Alerts for the far interior. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect until 10pm Thursday evening for the valleys and mountains of San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Ventura Counties. Temperatures inland can get up to 109 degrees during this heat wave. Practice heat safety, limit time outdoors, and check in on sensitive groups.

A Heat Advisory will be in effect from 9am Wednesday until 10pm Thursday for Santa Ynez Mountains and Valleys, Santa Lucia Mountains, and Ventura County Valleys as well.

By Friday, the ridge of high pressure will move East and onshore flow will strengthen, which means a cooling trend kicks in just in time for the weekend.