Mild along the coast, inland temperatures soar

The work week is off to a warm start, but temperatures will continue to risk and will peak on Wednesday and Thursday. High pressure has parked itself over the Southwest and will dominate the weather story throughout the week.

Temperatures along the coast will increase, but will remain relatively mild and comfortable compared to inland temperatures. Highs along the coast today will range from the upper 60s to low 80s, whereas inland temperatures will be between the 90s and 100s on Tuesday.

It is of utmost importance to practice heat safety during this heat wave. There is an elevated risk of heat related illness at this time, meaning it is imperative to hydrate, avoid non-essential outdoor activities, and take care of sensitive groups. A Heat Advisory will be in effect from 9am Wednesday morning until 10pm Thursday evening for Ventura County Valleys, Santa Ynez Valleys and Mountains, and the Santa Lucia Mountains.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for all interior valleys and mountains of San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Ventura Counties. Temperatures inland will be between 90 degrees and 109 degrees during the peak heat.

Coastal areas will wake up to patchy fog, but clearing is expected by the afternoon as onshore flow weakens and high pressure takes over.