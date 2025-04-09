Santa Maria High School Teacher named 2025 AG Educator of the Year by California FFA Foundation

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Agricultural teacher, Marc DeBernardi, has been recognized by the California FFA Foundation as the 2024-2025 "Ag Educator of the Year."

DeBernardi is an agricultural teacher at Santa Maria High School whose passion for agriculture and his commitment to his students has earned him the Golden Owl Award, on top of the Ag Educator of the Year award.

DeBernardi was formally recognized as the Golden Owl Award grand prize winner during the California FFA State Leadership Conference in Sacramento on April 4th where he received the coveted Golden Owl Award trophy and a $3,000 check to further invest in Santa Maria High School’s agricultural education efforts.

”It’s an honor to be recognized by the California FFA Foundation, California Farm Bureau, and Nationwide for the work we do in agricultural education. It’s truly been a privilege. I’ve taught for 29 years, and during that time, I’ve had the opportunity to serve not only my students but also California FFA. It’s been a joy — I love what I do, and it’s a rewarding profession,” DeBernardi said.

DeBernardi was one of six finalists who also attended the conference in Sacramento, each finalists were presented with personalized plaques and a $500 donation towards their school's educational efforts.

The fellow finalists included: Carrie Phillips, Altaville-Bret Harte FFA, Lori Porter, Livermore FFA, Vernon Clark, Bakersfield-Foothill FFA, Krystal Thomas, San Marcos FFA, Jim Shanks, Dorris-Butte Valley FFA.