Toasty temperatures persist, Heat Alerts extended

The heat dome remains parked over the West Coast as we head into this new week, with above average temperatures persisting. The prolonged heat wave is potentially dangerous, with elevated risk for fires and heat related illness — it is best to avoid unnecessary outdoor activities, to hydrate, and to practice heat safety at this time.

Temperatures were nearly record-breaking over the weekend, especially for the interior, where temperatures have been unseasonably hot. The National Weather Service has extended the Heat Alerts for much of this week as well.

An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect until 9pm Thursday for most inland and mountain areas on the Central Coast, where temperatures between 95 and 116 degrees are expected. An Excessive Heat Watch will be in effect from 10am Tuesday until 9pm Wednesday for portions of Ventura County, along with a Heat Advisory that will be in effect from 10am Monday until 10am Tuesday for Ventura County Valleys, including Ojai.

Most of the Central Coast is waking up to dense fog Monday morning, which has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Dense Fog Advisory. It expires at 9am. Visibility will be compromised at this time — give yourself extra time during your morning commute to ensure safety.

Temperatures remain very hot for the rest of the week, but some relief arrives by the end of the week and into the weekend, especially for the interior which is expected to temporarily say goodbye to the triple digits.