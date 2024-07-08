Heat & wind, fire weather continues Tuesday

The heatwave will continue across our mountains and valleys this week. A high pressure system is sitting right over our region, creating those warm temperatures. Several heat alerts remain in effect for our area, bringing elevated fire weather conditions as the Lake Fire burns in Santa Barbara County.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect until 9pm Tuesday for Santa Barbara County Mountains with gusty winds up to 35 mph and low humidity at 5-15%.

A Red Flag Warning goes in effect 3pm Tuesday to 3am Wednesday for the Santa Ynez Valley with gusty winds up to 35 mph and low single digit humidity, making volatile conditions with the triple digit heat.

An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect until 9pm Thursday for Santa Ynez Valley mountains with temperatures up to 105 expected there.

An Excessive Heat Warning is also in effect SLO, Ventura and Santa Barbara County mountains with temperatures up to 116 expected through 9pm Saturday, including Paso Robles and some nearby cities like Templeton.

A Heat Advisory is in effect until 10pm Tuesday for Ventura County Valleys with temperatures up to 103 possible.

A Heat Warning is in effect for Southeastern Ventura County Valleys from 10am Tuesday to 9pm Thursday. Temps up to 106 possible.

Northerly flow will increase Tuesday and Wednesday bringing gusty winds to southwest Santa Barbara County.

Cooling is expected Friday and into the weekend, though temperatures will remain above normal this weekend in the inland areas.