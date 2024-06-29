Fog and clouds Sunday morning, clearing to sunny skies and warmer temperatures

We saw dense fog early Saturday morning but clouds have cleared and a beautiful and warmer evening is expected. More marine layer clouds and dense fog will develop overnight, so if you are traveling Sunday morning, expect visibility issues and have those low beams on. Overnight lows will cool into the upper 40s and 50s.

Dense fog will hug the coast for most of the day Sunday. Some beach areas will really struggle to clear but sunny skies should prevail by the evening. Temperatures will warm considerably and it will be a great evening for the beach. Expect to see highs in the 70s by the beaches and 80s and 90s for the interior.

A significant warming trend begins next week. High pressure from the east begins to strengthen and expand westward bringing hot and dry air into the Central Coast. We could see record breaking temperatures for the interior Tuesday and Wednesday. By the middle of the week, the marine layer appears to be shallow and will provide little relief for the beaches as sunny skies cause temperatures to soar into the upper 70s. An Excessive Heat Warning goes into effect Tuesday morning and lasts through Friday. As of now, it covers the interior portions of our viewing area but may need to be extended closer to the coasts. It is imperative to practice heat safety and to stay hydrated as multiple days of triple digits are projected for the interior. It will be particularly dangerous for desert portions of California as overnight lows only cool into the 80s, providing very little relief.