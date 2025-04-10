HASBARCO cuts ribbon on Cypress & 7th Apartments in Lompoc.

LOMPOC, Calif. - The Housing Authority of Santa Barbara county, or HASBARCO, has been helping those in need for 84 years.

Thursday morning, they cut the ribbon on their newest complex, at Cypress & 7th in Lompoc.

The mission behind this equal housing opportunity provider is to hand someone a key to their apartment as the priority, then assisting them to stabilize and succeed further.

This latest addition to HASBARCO’s family of buildings includes 16 living spaces, a community center, and on site services such as counseling and career support.

HASBARCO is planning another ribbon cutting in a few weeks in guadalupe.