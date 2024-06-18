Slight cooling Wednesday before warm up

Temperatures will cool slightly Wednesday before a warming trend returns for the weekend. Dangerously hot weather is possible across the interior on Saturday and Sunday. Night and morning clouds and fog will continue along our coasts.

Warm, dry and breezy conditions in our region make for less than ideal fire weather conditions in our mountains and valleys overnight Tuesday.

A Red Flag Warning remains in effect until 6PM Tuesday for gusty winds and low humidity in the Ventura County Mountains, creating dangerous fire-weather conditions. These conditions will be favorable for the rapid growth and spread of wildfires, including the ongoing Post Fire firefight.

Areas near the Post Fire are likely to see a downward trend in winds but smoke from the fire will continue to affect Ventura County Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

A wind advisory goes in effect 3PM Tuesday until 3AM Wednesday for the Santa Barbara County South Coast and Santa Ynez Valley Mountains with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

This weekend inland areas will see very warm to hot conditions around 10 degrees above normal.

Overall, we will experience very mild and pleasant temperatures this week before we slowly start to warm up to kick off the official start of summer - while monitoring the fire weather conditions for Ventura County. Above normal temperatures are likely to continue into early next week.