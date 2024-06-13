Winds and temperatures ramp up Friday

Gusty winds begin Friday and will last through the weekend with several wind alerts going into effect. We are tracking a big warm up Friday and Saturday, especially inland. Temperatures return to more seasonal conditions on Sunday. Gusty winds in mountain areas may begin as early as Thursday night but are expected to remain under advisory levels then.

Less inland cloud penetration is expected Friday with an upper low system moving east. Weakening onshore flow will bring faster clearing Friday. The sun is likely to appear Friday at our local beaches.

A high wind watch goes in effect Santa Barbara County mountains, the south coast, and Santa Ynez mountains with winds up to 65 mph possible from Saturday evening through Sunday morning. Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Driving could be difficult during those times in these areas.

A wind advisory goes in effect from 3pm Friday to 6pm Saturday for Ventura County mountains with winds up to 55 mph expected.

A wind advisory goes in effect for Santa Barbara County mountains, the south coast, and Santa Ynez mountains with gusts up to 45 mph expected from 3pm Friday to 6pm Saturday.

Significant warming is expected across interior areas Friday, with valleys 5 to 10 degrees warmer than Thursday. Several degrees of cooling are expected Monday.