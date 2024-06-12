Cloudy and cool temps continue Thursday

Low clouds and fog are expected through at least Friday morning across the coast and coastal valleys with temperatures 3-6 degrees below normal expected.

We do have a few days of cool temperatures with some long lasting clouds and fog. There is also chance of late night and morning drizzle between Wednesday and Thursday.

Onshore winds will continue Thursday afternoon. The deeper marine layer expected on Thursday will mean slower clearing and cooler temperatures for our beaches.

Gusty north winds are expected Friday into the weekend, mainly in the mountains and south coast.

Warmer temperatures are expected to begin Friday with faster clearing of clouds on those days. Conditions will change rapidly on Friday as stronger winds kick in bringing in those warm temperatures and dissipate the marine layer.

Wind advisories are expected for our region this weekend. Saturday will be a much warmer day for most areas.

This weekend's temperatures may require the issuance of heat advisories for parts of the Central Coast and south coast with highs 15-20 degrees above normal. We will cool off starting Sunday into next week.