Dead Bear Discovered alongside Hwy 101 in Summerland

SUMMERLAND, Calif. – The body of bear has been located on Highway 101 southbound of Padaro Lane in Summerland. Your News Channel caught a glimpse of the carcass reported by California Highway Patrol as a Live or Dead Animal around 9:30pm Tuesday.

Over the past week, a bear – or bears – has been spotted in the Goleta/Santa Barbara area in residential neighborhoods, on beaches, and on UC Santa Barbara's campus. Law enforcement and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife were unsuccessful in detaining the bear on-campus on April 17th, and a reddit post the next day shows a black bear on More Mesa Beach in Santa Barbara.

It is unclear if the dead bear on Highway 101 is connected to last week's bear sightings.

Noozhawk reports the bear was hit by a black Range Rover Tuesday night near the southbound fast lane.

According the CHP report, CalTrans was tasked with removing the bear, after California Department of Fish and Wildlife could not be reached.



No human injuries have been reported at this time.