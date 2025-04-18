Black bear spotted roaming around Goleta and Santa Barbara areas

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif.—In the latest video sent to your News Channel, UC police warned people to steer clear of the bear as it climbs out of a tree and runs across campus.



“It went up the tree obviously because I was scared, and there's like the sirens and there was like five police cars. So there were five police cars and no one—I don't know— from the videos I saw, it didn't seem like people like knew like what to do,” said UCSB Undgergraduate Students Jasmine Arroyo and Kiersten Falat.



The bear was also seen in recent days near the Pollock Theater and South Hall.



“I’ve seen raccoons, but bears are the first time,” said UCSB Graduate student Hezhong Zhang.



The first bear sightings were early Tuesday morning in a Goleta neighborhood near Brandon Elementary.



On Wednesday it was at the Santa Ynez graduate student apartments.



“Yeah, I was like, afraid of the bear, like, breaking in my house. I was pretty scared about that,” said UC Santa Barbara undergraduate student Iyad Majid.

Most UCSB students we spoke to say the furry visitor is generating more excitement than fear.



“my first reaction was that the bear was not real because I thought, first of all, that her picture of it is like that's a person in a suit. And so for a whole day, I thought the bear was a real I think I'd like the the video or like the image like off of, like Google,” said Arroyo and Falat.

Students are wondering when they’ll get to see the new mascot of the week again.



“I’m just wondering if this is going to be a common a common thing, a common theme, like maybe not just bears, but maybe a couple of coyotes. I don't. I don't know, I, I like animals, though, so as long as they're not hurting anyone,” said UC Santa Barbara Student Michael Hu.

“I mean, I personally like it's my dream to see a bear. I never thought I was gonna see one on my own campus. There was a bear is there a bear?!!!” exclaimed Arroyo as she looked over her shoulder.



If you see the bear please contact the Fish And Wildlife Department or Animal Services.

