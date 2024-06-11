Cooling trend begins Wednesday

A cooling trend by around 5 degrees is expected across interior locations Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will increase again on Friday. Stronger winds Friday evening will usher in even warmer temperatures this weekend.

The marine layer will lift and deepen slightly through Wednesday night, causing an increase in low clouds and overnight fog in our coastal areas. There is chance for drizzle during the foggy overnight and early morning hours through Thursday.

Overnight and morning fog is expected in our region each day for the rest of this week in our coastal areas. This will result in a wide range of temperatures each day, from the 60s near the coast to the 80s and 90s over the interior areas.

Winds will turn more northwest to north Friday night into the weekend with moderate to locally strong winds over the higher terrain in our region expected this weekend. Temperatures this weekend will warm by a few degrees across the entire region and coastal skies are expected to be mostly clear.

Strongest winds for this weekend are expected to be in the Santa Ynez Valley.