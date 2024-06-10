Temperatures warm up Tuesday

Temperatures Tuesday are expected to warm a few more degrees as high pressure builds and onshore flow continues to weaken.

Onshore flow started to weaken on Monday which brought some warmer temperatures than what we experienced over the weekend. On Monday afternoon interior areas are about 10-15 degrees warmer than that were during that time on Sunday.

Cooler temperatures are expected Wednesday and Thursday as the marine layer deepens. Models show about 2-4 degrees of cooling across inland areas and little change in temperatures along the coat starting on Wednesday. More significant cooling is expected for all areas in our region this Thursday.

Temperatures will turn warmer again starting Friday lasting through the weekend with some gusty winds in the forecast. Temperatures will be warming up on both Friday and Saturday which includes coastal areas, especially along the south coast.

Strong northerly flow blowing south will continue across the western areas this weekend and continue into early next week which bring some elevated fire concerns there.