Warm up ahead, forecast for June 10th

More fog and cool temperatures as the onshore flow continues with its grip of the coast. Some late afternoon and early evening clearing has allowed for the Sun to poke through. Inland areas saw another mostly sunny day with mild to warm temperatures. Breezy northwesterly winds will continue to blow from Gaviota to Point Conception, but gust speeds should stay below advisory levels. Overnight fog will return and thicken up in to early Monday. Clearing will once again be spotty and we could see some more light drizzle for the early morning hours. Look for highs on Monday to be in the 60's near the beaches with 70's and 80's for inland areas.

Looking ahead, it's that time of year when we see the ever see saw pattern of onshore flow versus inland heat. As we head in to the news work week, the marine layer is expected to weaken just enough for inland areas to see another warm up. Widespread 90's to about 100 degrees are expected through the middle of the work week. We then quickly see another round of onshore flow strengthening with more cool and cloudy skies for Thursday and Friday. That too will be short lived as the onshore weakens and is replaced by a possible northerly flow and warmer temperatures by next Saturday. It's still early, but there is a bit of concern with regard to the northerly flow and expected warming. Fire concerns could come in to play as it will be mid June and we have had many similar past weather patterns where we have experienced warm temperatures and strong north winds. No Fire Watches are posted yet, but could be as we get closer to next weekend. We will monitor closely all week and keep you ahead of what to expect for Father's Day weekend.