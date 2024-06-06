Slight cooling trend begins Friday

A modest cooling trend will impact our region for the rest of this work week into the weekend.

Increased cloud coverage and nighttime fog will affect our coastal areas into next week, with some partial clearing during the afternoon.

Temperatures are heading below normal along with coast with some onshore flow.

Temperatures will remain warm in our interior parts of the region.

Only slight changes are expected overall between this weekend and next week.

Temperatures each day will range from the 60s near the coast, to the 70s over coastal valleys, to the 80s and 90s over interior sections.

A heat advisory does remain in effect until 8PM on Thursday for San Luis Obispo County Mountains and the Cuyama Valley with dangerously hot temperatures upwards of 100 degrees.