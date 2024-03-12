Mild temperatures Tuesday, tracking a warming trend

Onshore flow decreases today, allowing temperatures to warm a few degrees. Most of the area will still be a degree or two below average, but a majority of highs will climb back into the middle 60s today. Clouds will hug the coastal areas today and mostly to partly cloudy skies can be expected. A cold front will sweep through bringing some instability for northern counties of San Luis Obispo. We have a very slight chance for light rain in the morning but its likely most of us will stay dry. A High Surf Advisory is still in place for San Luis Obispo County Beaches. Waves could range from 10-16FT and rip currently will be dangerously strong.

Winds will shift to the northeast Wednesday, causing clear skies and warmer temperatures. Wednesday will start a significant warming trend for the entire area. A High Wind Watch will go into effect Wednesday night for the Ventura County Mountains. Expect northeasterly winds ranging from 30-40MPH sustained and gusts up to 65mph. Highs for the day climb back into the middle to upper 60s and a handful of 70s. It will be a very pleasant day to be outside soaking up all the sunshine. The air will be dry and theres the possibility for an increase in allergies.

Temperatures warm further Thursday! Friday will be one of the warmest days of the week yet again! Highs in the lower 70s continue into the weekend. St. Patricks Day will be sunny, warm and pleasant!