Mild temperatures and partly cloudy skies this weekend

Published 1:59 pm

A ridge of high pressure and offshore flow have made for a sunny and warm end to the work week. Saturday will start off mostly clear, and morning low temperatures will be mostly in the 40's. However, high temperatures will lower a bit, mostly sitting in the low to mid 60s. Onshore flow will return in the afternoon, bringing back the marine layer Saturday night.

In addition to low-level marine layer clouds, a few systems to our north will bring upper-level clouds back across the region, making for partly cloudy skies over the weekend. Temperatures will cool a tad further on Sunday afternoon. These conditions will continue into Monday and Tuesday, except that there is now a 10 percent chance of light rain on the Central Coast. If any rain occurs, totals will be low impact.

Offshore flow will develop on Wednesday as an inside slider upper low moves along the border of California and Nevada. It is likely to get windier, but unclear at this point if the wind will be more northerly or northeasterly. The wind will remain for a few days, and temperatures will warm from Wednesday onward.

