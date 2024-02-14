A cooler and cloudy Valentine’s Day ahead

The marine layer is slowly pushing into the Central Coast early Valentines Day morning. Clouds will continue to increase and it will be a rather gloomy start to the day. Due to increased onshore flow, clouds may linger through the first half of the day before clearing out by the evening. Even with the lower clouds clearing, higher level clouds will push in making for a partly cloudy evening. Onshore flow cools temperatures a few degrees from Tuesday and highs will reach into the lower 60s. Other than some cloudier skies, it will be a great day for a walk in the park or a fancy dinner with a loved one! Just make sure to bring a light jacket or sweater!

Temperatures warm a few degrees Thursday and most of the area will be back into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Our next slight chance for showers arrives Thursday morning as a weak system tracks south. By the time the system reaches the Central Coast it will fall apart bringing very light rain which will most likely only reach the northern counties. Clouds will blanket the region for the first half of the day before clearing nicely by the evening.

Friday appears to be rather dreary to start out the morning before clouds clear and temperatures warm back into the middle 60s. A long line of moderate to heavy rain tracks south and arrives Saturday into Sunday. Timing for this system could be tricky, as it appears to be moving slower than originally thought. As of now, it appears that a light band of rain moves in Sunday before turning heavy Sunday night into Monday. While this storm will bring less rain than the previous system, it will still cause major impacts. Creeks and rivers could flood, rockslides and mudslides are possible and downed trees and power lines are likely.