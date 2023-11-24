Chilly mornings, followed by mild afternoons this weekend

The cooling trend continues as we transition into the weekend, with temperatures falling to below average conditions. The patchy cloud cover produced a slight patchy drizzle Friday morning, but the afternoon cleared nicely. A few clouds are expected into Saturday, with a cool and calm weather pattern on tap this weekend.

Daytime high temperatures will be in 60s for both coastal and inland areas. Overnight low temperatures will fall to sub-freezing conditions for the far interior portion of the region, with numbers in the upper 20s expected. A Freeze Warning will be in effect from 1am to 9am Saturday morning, but will then be downgraded to a Freeze Watch from late Saturday night through Sunday morning. The Frost and Freeze Alerts are for Cuyama Valley and the Southern Salinas Valley. Give yourself ample time to defrost windshields before heading out on the roads.

A High Surf Advisory is in effect for the Central Coast beaches of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties from 4am Saturday until 1pm Monday. The combination of dangerous rip currents and large breaking waves can be potentially dangerous, especially for inexperienced swimmers. Additionally, a Beach Hazards Statement for Ventura County Beaches will be in effect from late Friday night through Monday morning. It is best to avoid the water at the beaches for the time being to ensure your safety.

Santa Ana winds will return over the weekend for Ventura County and will linger into Tuesday. As of Friday afternoon, there are not any Wind Alerts issued, but that can change. Temperatures will slightly warmup as well, but the weather will be generally mild until the start of next week.