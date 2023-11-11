Beautiful for now, rain chances looming in the forecast Nov 12th

Another beautiful Fall day courtesy of yet another offshore breezy day. Storm systems this time of year typically stay to our north and as they pass over us, we see the familiar pattern of northerly winds and then eventually Santa Lucias and Santa Anas. Look for another beautiful day on Sunday with morning offshore winds slowly turning onshore through the day. Temperatures will be in the 60's and 70's with maybe a low 80 or two depending on strong the offshore flow is.

Looking ahead, now comes the fun part as we continue to monitor the approach of what has been a very testy potential storm. We use many computer forecast models and they all have their own unique software and programming. One of things that we look for is when they become consistent and uniform. That has been the tricky part the last few days as the models have flip flopped considerably. We have had the prediction of very heavy rain and then just the possibility of a moderate storm. We do expect rainfall to occur between late Tuesday and possibly lasting in to early next weekend. There are still a few variables in play with regard to a strong sub tropical jet stream interaction off the coast of Asia. This is why we will still need a couple more days to cement the rain arrival, amounts and departure. If bullish predictions do come true, we could see multiple inches of rainfall. Again, we are monitoring closely and as soon as we get the latest model runs, we will update the details for next week.