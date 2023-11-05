Sprinkle chances and more wind expected, Monday forecast Nov 6th

Another beautiful day with plenty of sunshine and mostly mild to warm temperatures. A very weak onshore flow is keeping the marine layer in play with lingering patchy fog right along the coast. We could see some areas of dense fog through the overnight and in to early Monday. We are still monitoring very slight chances for sprinkles in our northern areas as a weak cold front passes through Northern California. Behind that we will expect to see breezy to gusty northerly winds developing. Wind advisories can't be ruled out at this time, especially for the Santa Barbara South Coast below the foothills and mountains. Look for highs on Monday to be mostly in the 70's.

Looking ahead we see our familiar Fall pattern of quick moving storms taking aim at the West Coast. Most of the trajectories look to remain just to our north with some slight chances for rain in our northern areas early next week. What is most likely expected is the heavier onshore flow and more northerly wind from time to time. Highs will continue to be on the mild side for Sunday and Monday and then cool slightly for much of next week. Again some chances for rain to show up with our forecast models, but chances look pretty slim at this time. More than likely, rain will just brush our northern areas, the marine layer will remain for the coast and more northerly winds will affect places like the South Coast as the early season storm systems head inland to our north.